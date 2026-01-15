Inner Circle rewards members save 40 cents per gallon on Tuesday for Circle K Fuel Day

Get up to 40 cents per gallon off for Circle K Fuel Day.

Circle K is kicking off 2026 by giving customers a chance to save on fuel with its Inner Circle Fuel Day event, available for a limited time.

On Thursday, Jan. 15, from midnight to 11:59 p.m. local time, members of Circle K’s free rewards program, Inner Circle, can save 40 cents per gallon, according to a press release.

To access the discount, Inner Circle members need to enter the phone number linked to their account at the pump or inside at checkout.

This unlocks the 40-cent-per-gallon savings available all day at over 5,000 participating locations across the United States, including Texas.

“Every dollar matters—especially as customers recover from holiday expenses and look for ways to start the year off with smart savings,” said Louise Warner, executive vice president of operations, North America, for Circle K. “Fuel Day is our way of giving back and rewarding Inner Circle members with meaningful savings on something essential.”

Joining the Inner Circle program is free and offers ongoing discounts throughout the year, Circle K said.

Customers can enroll by texting JOIN to 25050, downloading the Circle K app and creating an account, signing up online at the Circle K website or entering their mobile number at the pump or checkout to receive a quick enrollment link via text.

To find participating stores and confirm Inner Circle availability, customers can visit the fuel day locator or check the Circle K app.

As a note, the discount is limited to 35 gallons per transaction and is one-time use only, according to Circle K.