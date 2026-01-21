Marshall HS evacuated after reported gas leak, district says

SAN ANTONIO – Students and staff at Marshall High School were evacuated after a gas leak was reported Wednesday near the campus, according to a Northside Independent School District spokesperson.

All students and staff are safe, the spokesperson said. School dismissal has been delayed as crews work to resolve the issue.

The gas leak was reported on Eckhert Road. The spokesperson said students and staff were evacuated to the back area of the Marshall High School campus.

The San Antonio Police Department said it is also investigating the reported gas leak. Additional information was not immediately available.

