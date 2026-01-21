Marshall HS evacuated after reported gas leak, district says A district spokesperson says all students and staff are safe John Marshall High School (Copyright Google Maps) SAN ANTONIO – Students and staff at Marshall High School were evacuated after a gas leak was reported Wednesday near the campus, according to a Northside Independent School District spokesperson.
All students and staff are safe, the spokesperson said. School dismissal has been delayed as crews work to resolve the issue.
The gas leak was reported on Eckhert Road. The spokesperson said students and staff were evacuated to the back area of the Marshall High School campus.
The San Antonio Police Department said it is also investigating the reported gas leak. Additional information was not immediately available.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Sonia DeHaro headshot
Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
