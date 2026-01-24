Guadalupe County deputies fired over family assault accusations, sheriff’s office says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said two of its deputies were fired Friday after family assault accusations came to light.

Jillian Heard and Oscar Castillo are accused of assault-family violence, causing bodily injury in separate cases, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the sheriff’s office said it had become aware of Heard and Castillo’s alleged misconduct on Jan. 3, 2026.

“An immediate criminal investigation was initiated by the GCSO Criminal Investigation Division, alongside a parallel and independent internal investigation,” GCSO said.

Further investigation revealed that Heard and Castillo also committed multiple violations of GCSO policies while they were on-duty and off-duty, according to the sheriff’s office.

GCSO said it will present evidence of the accusations to the Guadalupe County Attorney’s Office (GCAO). The GCAO will determine whether or not criminal charges will be filed against Heard and Castillo.

