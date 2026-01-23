Man sentenced to 35 years in prison for road rage murder on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Friday in connection with a fatal Northeast Side shooting in 2024, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

Nicholas Hernandez, 24, was found guilty of 31-year-old Julie Marie Butcher’s murder during a road rage incident.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the shooting happened after 9 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2024, on the Interstate 35 southbound access road between Eisenhauer Road and Rittiman Road.

San Antonio police officers found Butcher dead inside her overturned vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

Hernandez was not present when police arrived, but a witness told authorities that they saw gunshots come from a blue and silver vehicle.

Surveillance footage captured a vehicle matching the witnesses’ description fleeing the scene, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Nov. 10, 2024, an anonymous tip submitted to Crime Stoppers of San Antonio said Hernandez had confessed to the shooting and asked a friend for help in disposing evidence.

A search of Hernandez’s phone records showed that his phone was at the location of the shooting that evening, the affidavit said.

He was arrested and charged with murder on Nov. 27, 2024.

“Julie’s life was tragically taken, and we hope her loved ones can take some measure of solace in the sentence imposed today,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

Read also: