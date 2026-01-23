Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for southeast Bexar County murder

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with the murder of another man during a robbery in southeast Bexar County, according to the district attorney’s office.

Malyk Jason, 29, learned his sentence on Friday in the 175th Bexar County Criminal District Court for the murder of Corwin Davis, 31.

Recommended Videos

On May 3, 2022, Jason and Seth Little broke into a home with the intent to commit robbery, the district attorney’s office said.

While in the home, Davis was shot multiple times. Davis was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, but he was pronounced dead before he arrived.

Last week, Little was sentenced to 40 years behind bars after he was convicted in connection with Davis’ death, the district attorney’s office said.

Little and Jason were both originally charged with capital murder before the charge was lessened to murder.

“Both defendants played a part in this brutal crime, and both are now facing the consequences for their horrible crime,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. “Our office is and will always fight for victims and their families, making sure those who commit such acts are removed from our streets.”

Read more: