Donations to help warming centers meet demand during wintry weather

SAN ANTONO – The current freezing cold is pushing more of the city’s unhoused people to seek shelter inside.

In an effort to assist those experiencing homelessness, the City of San Antonio has opened resilience hubs or warming centers throughout the city.

The city has also partnered with local organizations and ministries, such as Communities Under the Bridge (CUB), located near downtown at 724 Chestnut.

Dominic Yanas, pastor and executive administrator of CUB, said that during this cold snap, it is going to take the entire San Antonio community to get each other through it.

“[CUB is] a place where a human can sleep for an evening, be warm, be safe, be out of the elements [receive assistance to other similar places], including transportation there provided by different partners,” Yanas said.

David Calibo, one of the 60 people being assisted at CUB, described the center’s importance.

“It’s a blessing. We need the clothes. We need the shoes,” Calibo said. “We need the food, and we really need the shelter and a roof over our head.”

Calibo also offered a glimpse into a decision many who experience homelessness would be forced to go through without warming centers or homeless shelters.

“The really only option is up under a bridge somewhere, wrapped up in a bunch of blankets. It’s not a good option,” he said.

With cold temperatures lingering, resources at CUB and other warming centers and outreaches are being used rapidly.

Yanas said to continue keeping pace with demand; money and volunteers are needed.

“Monetary donations are really important right now because we have to make very quick decisions,” Yanas said. “We need liquid assets to move those things and purchase those things, and our volunteers are the heartbeat of this operation. Without them, none of this is possible.”

Calibo also gave a plea for more volunteers.

“Volunteer to make their volunteer a little easier, on them,” Calibo said.

Yanas said CUB is already operating 24 hours a day and is preparing for emergency operations for the rest of the week.

He said the goal is make sure everyone who comes to the door has a warm place to lay their head.

“And if we don’t have room here, we’re going to get on the phone and find them a place to sleep tonight.”

Communities Under the Bridge is just one resilience hub; for a list of the other hubs, click here.

Read also: