Freezing temperatures force San Antonio farmers’ markets to close, impacting small businesses

SAN ANTONIO – Freezing temperatures and harsh winter weather over the weekend forced farmers’ markets across San Antonio to shut down, cutting off a key source of income for many small businesses, especially vendors who rely on busy Saturday and Sunday crowds.

“I’m like the post office, rain, sleet or snow, I will be out here,” said Matt Willis, owner and head chef of Swiss Chocolate Shoppe. “But when the market itself cancels, (there is) not much I can do. And it is a pretty big hit, especially right now, coming towards Valentine’s Day, which is another large drive time for us.”

Willis said his business grew from a hobby into an operation with 12 employees. Farmers’ markets helped make that leap possible by connecting him directly with customers, building loyalty, and driving revenue.

Not only is it a place to just directly sell and make the majority of our revenue, but that’s also how we meet our community and how we kind of build and maintain those continuing relationships,” Willis said.

Markets like those at the Pearl, the Quarry and others shut down due to freezing conditions over the weekend. While safety for vendors and customers is integral, Willis says, business owners cannot ignore the pain it can cause their bottom line.

“For someone like me, if there is no market, or the market shut down due to the severe weather, then it can be devastating,” said Yanmei Zhang, owner of Dumpling Diva.

Zhang started working her way through markets across Texas six years ago, and now only comes to the Pearl every weekend. After being stuck in her Kerrville home from frozen streets, she’s ready to get cooking again.

“We are ready for your business,” Zhang said. “And just please keep supporting us.”

Willis says while many customers may not be willing to travel into frozen temperatures to support local businesses, purchasing gift cards can really help their bottom line.

“It’s immediate revenue now,” Willis said, “and we know that means that that customer is gonna be coming in and enjoying something later, but it does allow us to pay the bills that we currently have.”