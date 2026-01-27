Man arrested for possession of child sexual abuse images, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested after forensic analysis uncovered possession of child sexual abuse images on his personal devices, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on Dec. 9, 2025, after BCSO said deputies responded to a reported sex offense involving a child.

A witness reported seeing an unclothed minor on Joel Garza’s phone, the sheriff’s office said. When confronted, Garza allegedly deleted the image, saying his device had been hacked.

Garza, 46, was taken into custody the next day on an unrelated active warrant.

During the Dec. 10, 2025 questioning, BSCO said Garza admitted to taking “invasive” photographs but continued to say his phone had been hacked.

Investigators obtained and executed a search warrant on Garza’s cellular devices.

On Jan. 24, forensic data extraction revealed multiple photographs of apparent underage minors taken with Garza’s phone, “contradicting his previous claims of hacking,” BCSO said.

A warrant was issued for possession of child sexual abuse images, the sheriff’s office said. Garza was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Saturday, records show.

