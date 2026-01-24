SAISD teacher arrested, accused of indecent exposure to 9-year-old girl, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio Independent School District middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a 9-year-old girl in a northwest Bexar County neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office.

Andrew Smierciak, 42, faces a charge of indecency with a child, a third-degree felony, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a Saturday news conference.

Smierciak is a teacher at Poe Middle School, according to BCSO.

The girl was walking in a neighborhood on Friday afternoon when she noticed a gray vehicle. She described the driver as having red-orange hair, Salazar said.

Smierciak reportedly smiled at the girl before exposing himself and performing a lewd act, Salazar said. A nearby neighbor heard the girl scream and rushed to help.

The sheriff said the “good Samaritan” followed the suspect’s vehicle and confronted Smierciak in a business parking lot, where deputies later arrested him.

“While we’re extremely thankful for the heroic actions of this witness ... confronting somebody in this situation is not something that we would recommend or endorse,” Salazar said. “In this instance, thank God everything worked out OK.”

Salazar said it’s unclear why Smierciak was in the neighborhood.

SAISD told KSAT that the district notified the Texas Education Agency and said Smierciak will not return to campus.

Below is the district’s full statement:

“We have learned of the arrest of one of our employees stemming from an off-duty incident that occurred outside of school hours. The Texas Education Agency will be notified. Student safety remains our top priority, and the employee will not return to campus.”

Investigators are also looking into whether there may be additional victims. BCSO is asking anyone with any information about Smierciak to call 210-335-6000 or email BCSOTIPS@bexar.org.

