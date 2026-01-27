Man, woman die in hospital after West Side house fire, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead after a fire tore through a West Side home late Monday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The fire happened on San Dario Avenue near General McMullen and West Commerce before 11 p.m. Monday.

A man and woman who were pulled from the house died at the hospital, according to the SAPD.

The house had a metal roof, an iron fence, and burglar bars, making it difficult for firefighters to enter.

Authorities said the woman was trapped in the closet after she was separated from her husband before firefighters were able to get to the victims.

The home was a total loss. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.