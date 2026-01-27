4 hospitalized after SWISD school bus crashes with 33 students on board, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A Southwest Independent School District (SWISD) bus crashed early Tuesday morning with 33 students on board, according to the district.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Loop 1604 southbound at Old Pearsall Road.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the bus driver and three students were taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

The bus driver was the only person who “required urgent transport,” SAFD said.

None of the students were seriously injured, a SWISD spokesperson told KSAT. Several students received treatment on the scene.

The students are enrolled at Southwest Legacy High School.

Two southbound lanes on Loop 1604 were closed due to the crash, but the lanes have since reopened, the Texas Department of Transportation’s website shows.

It’s currently unclear what caused the bus to crash or whether another vehicle was involved.

