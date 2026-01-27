Water fills streets in Southtown area after leak, SAWS says

SAN ANTONIO – Water has filled the streets in the Southtown area after a leak, according to San Antonio Water System (SAWS).

KSAT’s Drive Cam captured steam rising from the water-filled area by Mission and Barbe streets, near Brackenridge High School.

Photojournalist Alex Gamez reports San Antonio ISD police are at the scene assessing the situation and diverting traffic.

The San Antonio Independent School District told KSAT it was made aware of the leak, and SAWS is working to resolve the situation.

“As of right now, the campus still has water and is not impacted,” the district said.

SAISD has a two-hour delayed start to classes on Tuesday.