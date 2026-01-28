East Side group receives $250,000 grant to prevent youth crime through community engagement

SAN ANTONIO – Money and property once tied to criminal activity are now being used for something very different: helping keep young people out of crime.

In February 2025, San Antonio Rising Stars, a community youth organization, received a $250,000 crime-prevention grant from the San Antonio Police Department.

The funding supports a one-year effort to reach young people before they end up in the system, by giving them tools to make better choices in real-life situations.

Charles Sattiewhite directs the program, which operates out of the Davis-Scott Family YMCA on the East Side.

“When they come in, they’re broken,” Sattiewhite said. “And our job is to show them that broken crayon’s color.”

His approach focuses on consistent guidance and practical teaching— often through simple, everyday activities.

Every Friday after school, Sattiewhite works with at-risk kids using things like board games to teach life skills, including anger management and money management.

He says it’s about teaching them to slow down and think about their choices. About 25 kids are part of the program, which also includes a basketball league, reading and events designed to give kids new experiences.

For Detrick Harris, 17, the program isn’t just about lessons. “We also have fun, we play basketball, we do community work, we make food and give it out to the homeless,” Harris said.

Sattiewhite is also teaming up with the Spurs for a summer reading program to specifically help youth in that area improve reading and comprehension skills.

To find out more about the program, click here.

