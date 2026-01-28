Freezing temperatures change San Antonio’s annual Point-in-Time count of people experiencing homelessness

SAN ANTONIO – Freezing temperatures on Tuesday night changed how one city nonprofit counted our most vulnerable neighbors.

This data collection event is called the Point-in-Time Count. It is a one-night snapshot of how many people are experiencing homelessness in Bexar County and San Antonio. It takes place once a year.

KSAT asked why the number is important, specifically for the organization.

“We collect data about changing demographics and the needs that people have in our community,” said Katie Wilson, CEO and president of Close to Home. “All of this culminates in a State of Homelessness report that we share with the community and also submit to HUD for our funding.”

But because of the cold weather this week, the nonprofit Close to Home had to shift plans for the scheduled PIT count on Tuesday.

“Instead of doing our full unsheltered count, we’re redirecting that energy to all of these emergency overflow shelters to do a count,” Wilson said.

In a typical year, the PIT count is broken down into two numbers: a sheltered count and an unsheltered count. The sheltered count is usually made up of people staying at one of three permanent shelters, Haven for Hope, SAMMinistries or the Salvation Army. The unsheltered count often includes people staying on the streets or living in encampments.

Dozens of volunteers gather the unsheltered number. On the night of the PIT count, they walk through streets across the city talking to people experiencing homelessness, assessing their needs and handing out supplies.

Close to Home decided to cancel the unsheltered count after the severe weather over the weekend. The sheltered count still happened on Tuesday, but it looked a little different.

Close to Home stationed its staff at seven temporary overnight shelters to survey people on Tuesday.

“We think we’re gonna get really good information by going out to all of these temporary locations and getting to meet people in a comfortable, warm environment to have these conversations,” Wilson said.

Haven for Hope, SAMMinistries and the Salvation Army also still collected their totals.

While it might not make for a perfect year-to-year comparison, Wilson said her team will have enough information to determine what the community needs most right now.

“It’s not the totals,” She said. “It’s about the information on what’s changing. What are the needs? That’s really what we have to understand and grab onto as a community.”

For those who were planning to help on Tuesday or now want to help, Wilson said local nonprofits are the most in need right now. Anyone can help Communities Under the Bridge or Corazon Ministries by volunteering or donating.

