Cybersecurity experts warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets

SAN ANTONIO – Tap-to-pay credit cards and digital wallets have made everyday purchases faster and more convenient, but cybersecurity experts warn that criminals are also exploiting the technology through a rapidly growing scam known as “ghost tapping.”

Ghost tapping happens when criminals use a mobile device or specialized equipment to steal credit card information simply by getting close to a victim.

The scam targets near-field communication (NFC) technology found in contactless credit cards and phone wallets.

Brian Ledbetter, a cybersecurity strategist with GuidePoint Security, said the crime is becoming more common in crowded public spaces where people are often standing close together, such as airports, public transit stations and large events.

“It provides criminals an opportunity to walk up and use either an application on their mobile device or an electronic device to steal your credit card information,” said Ledbetter.

Cybersecurity experts said there are several ways people can protect themselves from this crime.

Ledbetter recommends turning on transaction alerts for credit cards, using phone wallets instead of physical cards when possible, and keeping phones and digital wallets locked when not in use.

For those who still carry physical credit cards, radio-frequency identification (RFID) protection sleeves can help block unauthorized scanning and prevent card data theft.

Ledbetter also says to remain alert, especially in busy public areas, and regularly monitor financial accounts for suspicious activity.

He said fraud claims linked to criminals exploiting NFC technology have increased by about 100% to 150% over the past year.

“Ghost tapping is essentially robbing people blind,” Ledbetter said. “Instead of threatening your life and taking your cash, they don’t need to. They just get a device close to you and steal your credit card information.”