San Antonio Zoo offers $8 admission for Bexar County residents on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo will offer discounted admission on Saturday for Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day.

On Jan. 31, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A news release said the Locals Day celebrates San Antonio’s District 3.

“Locals Day provides an opportunity for the community to explore San Antonio Zoo’s commitment to conservation, animal care, and education—efforts focused on securing a future for wildlife while creating meaningful, memorable experiences for guests of all ages," the release said.

Locals Day zoo tickets can be purchased online. One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address.

Anyone who can’t visit the zoo on Friday, don’t worry. There are more Locals Days planned throughout the year.

To learn more about the zoo or its exhibits, click here.

