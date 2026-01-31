San Antonio woman arrested on felony credit card and mail theft, Goliad County Sheriff’s Office says

A San Antonio woman, Marisa Magana, is facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop in Goliad County led to the discovery of stolen mail, credit cards and passports.

GOLIAD, Texas – A San Antonio woman is facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop in Goliad County led to the discovery of stolen mail, credit cards and passports.

The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office said Marisa Magana, who was driving a U-Haul truck, was pulled over Friday. She told the deputy she was on her way to a funeral.

Recommended Videos

However, upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office said it found Magana possessed stolen mail with San Antonio and Goliad addresses on them.

Deputies also found Magana possessed multiple passports and credit cards that belonged to other people.

After she was taken into custody, deputies learned she kept a book which listed the personal and financial information of various people.

According to the sheriff’s office, Magana was booked into the Goliad County Jail on the following charges:

Possessing more than 50 stolen credit cards, which is considered a first-degree felony

Possessing identifying information of between 10 and 50 people, which is considered a second-degree felony

Mail theft, which is considered a third-degree felony

At this time, Magana’s bond amount is unknown. As of Friday night, it is also unclear if she remains an inmate at the Goliad County Jail.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: