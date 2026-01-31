Man hospitalized; alleged shooter detained after shooting near North Side bus stop, SAPD says

A man in his 60s was rushed to a hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound Friday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 60s was rushed to a hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound Friday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting just after 4:30 p.m. near a bus stop along Austin Highway near Seidel Road.

Recommended Videos

According to a SAPD officer on scene, the man in his 60s was shot once in the abdomen after an argument with another man in his 30s.

The man in his 60s was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, the officer said.

SAPD said a handgun was recovered from the scene. At this time, the man in his 30s has been detained for questioning.

Police said its investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.

More recent local news coverage on KSAT: