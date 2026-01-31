Man hospitalized; alleged shooter detained after shooting near North Side bus stop, SAPD says Police say the man was shot in the abdomen following an argument A man in his 60s was rushed to a hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound Friday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. (KSAT 12 News) SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 60s was rushed to a hospital after he suffered a gunshot wound Friday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to the shooting just after 4:30 p.m. near a bus stop along Austin Highway near Seidel Road.
According to a SAPD officer on scene, the man in his 60s was shot once in the abdomen after an argument with another man in his 30s.
The man in his 60s was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, the officer said.
SAPD said a handgun was recovered from the scene. At this time, the man in his 30s has been detained for questioning.
Police said its investigation is ongoing.
About the Authors Sonia DeHaro headshot
Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.
Ricardo Moreno headshot
Ricardo Moreno Jr. is a photojournalist at KSAT.
Ricardo, a San Antonio native, isn't just a journalist, he's also a screenwriter and filmmaker, bringing a unique perspective to the news.
When Ricardo isn't reporting, you might find him working on his fitness or spending time with his family and his Chow Chow.
