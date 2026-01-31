SAPD: Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on Interstate 35

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing on Interstate 35, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of I-35 North.

A Saturday police preliminary report states that the motorcyclist was traveling southbound in the main lanes at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic.

The rider was reportedly in lane 1 before cutting across four lanes toward an exit. The motorcyclist struck two traffic impact attenuators and was ejected from the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police said no criminal charges are pending at this time.

