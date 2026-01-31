SAPD: Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after crash on Interstate 35 The rider struck two traffic impact attenuators and was ejected from the motorcycle, police say Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com) SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing on Interstate 35, according to the San Antonio Police Department.
The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of I-35 North.
A Saturday police preliminary report states that the motorcyclist was traveling southbound in the main lanes at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic.
The rider was reportedly in lane 1 before cutting across four lanes toward an exit. The motorcyclist struck two traffic impact attenuators and was ejected from the motorcycle, police said.
The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for further treatment.
Police said no criminal charges are pending at this time.
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
