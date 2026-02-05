Skip to main content
TxDOT: Lower northbound I-35 lanes closed for 2 weeks as downtown bridge work continues

Closure will be in place from Friday, Feb. 6, through Friday, Feb. 20

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Anchor/Reporter

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Interstate 35 near downtown San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio bridge work will continue this week, and road closures will be in place for around two weeks, the Texas Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Beginning on Friday, Feb. 6, through Friday, Feb. 20, the lower level of Interstate 35’s northbound lanes will be closed from Interstate 10 to Interstate 37 for two weeks, the release said.

Map showing the Texas Department of Transportation's planned repair work in downtown San Antonio in February. (Texas Department of Transportation)

Once this portion of the work is complete, TxDOT crews will shift to the lower levels of the southbound lanes of Interstate 35.

TxDOT’s work is part of repair projects for Interstate 35 and Interstate 10, totaling $25.9 million in improvements, TxDOT said.

The work covers five-and-a-half miles. It is estimated to be completed in 2026.

