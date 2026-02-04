TxDOT to open eighth, final Loop 1604 flyover ramp on far Northwest Side near The Rim

The interchange project is now 70% complete and on track to be completed by 2027.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is celebrating a major milestone for traffic and drivers at The Rim on the far Northwest Side.

The eighth and final flyover ramp at the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange is scheduled to open to drivers at 5 a.m. Thursday.

Recommended Videos

The new ramp will connect drivers from Loop 1604 westbound to I-10 westbound towards Boerne.

Drivers can enter the ramp on 1604 westbound at Lockhill-Selma Road and then exit at I-10 westbound past La Cantera Parkway at Camp Bullis.

Work will continue at Loop 1604 and I-10 to construct the lower-level infrastructure and frontage road improvements.

The interchange project is now 70% complete and on track to be completed by 2027.

The first flyover opened in December 2024. The second through seventh flyovers opened between June 2025 and November 2025.

More traffic coverage on KSAT