TxDOT to open eighth, final Loop 1604 flyover ramp on far Northwest Side near The Rim The final flyover ramp connects 1604 westbound to I-10 westbound towards Boerne The interchange project is now 70% complete and on track to be completed by 2027. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is celebrating a major milestone for traffic and drivers at The Rim on the far Northwest Side.
The eighth and final flyover ramp at the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange is scheduled to open to drivers at 5 a.m. Thursday.
The new ramp will connect drivers from Loop 1604 westbound to I-10 westbound towards Boerne.
Drivers can enter the ramp on 1604 westbound at Lockhill-Selma Road and then exit at I-10 westbound past La Cantera Parkway at Camp Bullis.
Work will continue at Loop 1604 and I-10 to construct the lower-level infrastructure and frontage road improvements.
The interchange project is now 70% complete and on track to be completed by 2027.
The first flyover opened in December 2024. The second through seventh flyovers opened between June 2025 and November 2025.
More traffic coverage on KSAT
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author RJ Marquez headshot
RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.
Any Baby Can of Southwest Texas expands Spanish services, encourages other do the same ▶ 0:28 Any Baby Can of Southwest Texas expands Spanish services, encourages other do the same Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming SA firefighter over psychedelic use ▶ 1:32 Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming SA firefighter over psychedelic use When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze? History says it depends ▶ 0:48 When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze? History says it depends Spurs Jackals bring European-style fan energy to Frost Bank Center with support from Wemby ▶ 1:30 Spurs Jackals bring European-style fan energy to Frost Bank Center with support from Wemby What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts ▶ 0:51 What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts Advocate shares how drivers can stay safe from road rage after 10-year-old girl shot on NW Side ▶ 0:55 Advocate shares how drivers can stay safe from road rage after 10-year-old girl shot on NW Side Lawmakers react to reported ICE purchase of East Side warehouse ▶ 1:13 Lawmakers react to reported ICE purchase of East Side warehouse North Side neighbors upset about late night street repairs ▶ 0:59 North Side neighbors upset about late night street repairs Substance use presentation hits home for San Antonio students ▶ 0:59 Substance use presentation hits home for San Antonio students Apartment resident worried for her safety after man accused of stabbing woman multiple times ▶ 1:24 Apartment resident worried for her safety after man accused of stabbing woman multiple times 10 Kerr County families to receive free homes after deadly flooding ▶ 1:15 10 Kerr County families to receive free homes after deadly flooding VIA seeks to boost San Antonio bus service with more frequent routes, reduced wait times ▶ 0:37 VIA seeks to boost San Antonio bus service with more frequent routes, reduced wait times San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers. ▶ 1:03 San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers. What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts ▶ 1:35 What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts Jen Tobias-Struski visits SA Clubhouse to highlight life-changing stories ▶ 1:01 Jen Tobias-Struski visits SA Clubhouse to highlight life-changing stories Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus ▶ 0:44 Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job ▶ 0:46 Spurs’ Mitch Johnson lands NBA Western Conference All-Star coaching job Application portal for Texas Education Freedom Accounts opens Feb. 4 ▶ 0:50 Application portal for Texas Education Freedom Accounts opens Feb. 4 Neighbors concerned about ICE potentially buying warehouse ▶ 1:03 Neighbors concerned about ICE potentially buying warehouse 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father released from Texas immigration detention center ▶ 1:36 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, father released from Texas immigration detention center Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:34 Sights and Sounds: Hundreds protest against ICE in downtown San Antonio San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community ▶ 1:06 San Antonio’s all-female Paintball Ladies aims to foster empowerment, community Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets ▶ 1:08 Cybersecurity expert warn of rising ghost tapping scam targeting credit cards, digital wallets Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility ▶ 0:56 Tensions rise between protesters and law enforcement at Dilley immigration facility VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less ▶ 1:06 VITA San Antonio offers free tax preparation for residents earning $65,000 or less Previous photo Next photo