West Side residents demand action on vacant buildings, citing safety and revitalization concerns

SAN ANTONIO – Even though Castroville Road feels busy, people living in Westwood Square say many buildings in one corridor sit empty.

Neighbors say 15 buildings between SW 19th Street and South Acme Road sit vacant or abandoned.

“We’re afraid that it’s a health and safety concern‚” Agapita Jaramillo said. “They’re being used as homeless encampments, and they’re in jeopardy of being vandalized.”

Viewers shared their concerns about the vacant buildings on Castroville Road during KSAT’s town hall last week, but Jesusita Rios said the issue dates back more than 25 years.

“This is a study, and look at that, from 2001,” she said, holding a copy of a Castroville Road corridor special study produced by the city of San Antonio Planning Department and the Edgewood Community Development Corporation. “As the years have gone by, it’s deteriorated.”

San Antonio’s Communications & Engagement team told KSAT that “addressing vacant and nuisance properties is a priority of City Council,” but officials report more than 11,000 vacant homes or commercial properties across the city.

Councilmember Teri Castillo, District 5, said that the numerous vacant buildings have led to repeated nuisances across her district.

Castillo filed a policy request in October 2025 to strengthen “the City of San Antonio’s efforts to hold bad actors accountable and bring vacant properties into compliance and productive use.”

But that request hasn’t moved far in City Hall yet.

A Communications & Engagement spokesperson said people can report unsafe or dilapidated buildings by calling 3-1-1 to connect with Code Enforcement. People may also contact the city’s Vacant Building Program through their website or by emailing VBP@sanantonio.gov.

For issues involving active trespassing or suspicious activity, people should contact the SAPD Non-Emergency line at 210-207-7273.