KSAT12 names Myra Arthur co-anchor of ‘The Nightbeat’ at 10 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12 is proud to announce that Myra Arthur, co-anchor of the station’s 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts, has been named the new co-anchor of The Nightbeat, alongside Ernie Zuniga.

Arthur steps into the role following Stephania Jimenez’s move to KSAT12’s sister station, KPRC in Houston, where she now serves as an evening anchor.

Arthur has been a trusted voice at KSAT12 since 2012 and has become a respected leader in the newsroom. A proud graduate of Ronald Reagan High School, Arthur’s deep roots in the community and passion for local journalism have helped shape some of KSAT12’s most impactful storytelling and local connections over the years.

“Sharing the stories of San Antonio is a tremendous responsibility and one I’m proud of,” said KSAT12 Anchor Myra Arthur. “It’s an honor to do that with The Nightbeat audience and our incredible 10 p.m. team. I’m excited to write a new chapter at a station that feels like home in a city that is home.”

In addition to anchoring the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts, Arthur leads several initiatives focused on connecting with viewers and elevating neighborhood voices, including her KSAT Explains series, Know My Neighborhood impact stories, and KSAT12 Town Halls, where she listens and works to get answers for viewers.

“Myra embodies everything we strive for at KSAT12—credibility, compassion, and a true commitment to serving South Texas,” said KSAT12 News Director Jace Larson. “She’s an exceptional journalist and a natural leader, and I’m confident she will bring the same energy and authenticity to The Nightbeat that viewers have come to trust for more than a decade.”

KSAT12 Vice President and General Manager Ashley Parker said Arthur’s move to The Nightbeat reflects the station’s continued investment in local-first journalism.

“Myra is through and through San Antonio,” Parker said. “She understands our community, she listens to our viewers, and she fights to tell stories that matter. Placing her at the anchor desk of The Nightbeat reinforces our commitment to strong, local storytelling and to the people we serve every day.”

Arthur begins anchoring The Nightbeat immediately, further strengthening KSAT12’s dedication to community-driven, local journalism.

