How Goodwill San Antonio helped a local woman defy odds after long-term prison sentence

SAN ANTONIO – Because of Goodwill San Antonio, one woman is now doing things she never thought possible after years of incarceration.

Sandra Rojas is now the assistant manager at the “Say Yes” nonprofit employer and has been working with the organization for three years.

“My favorite thing to do is to interact with people,” she said. “I love being with the customers and making sure they leave satisfied.”

Her career with Goodwill did not happen overnight, though.

Rojas said her life before Goodwill was a bit dark.

“I was incarcerated for nine years,” she said. “I struggled when I got out to find a job. I lost so many jobs, and I felt like I didn’t fit in. I just didn’t have the help I needed, but Goodwill changed all of that. They reached their hand out and helped me and encouraged me.”

Rojas said they also provided her with the life skills help she needed through counselors.

She admitted that she had many fears about re-entering society.

“My biggest fear was reconnecting with my children,” she said. “‘Was I going to fail again?’ I was fearful of the things that led me to my incarceration.”

She said that the cycle of failures ended when she realized someone actually cared for her.

“I was a loyal shopper with Goodwill, and I built a relationship with one of the cashiers,” she said. “She told me they were hiring and I thought, ‘Let me jump on this.’”

Rojas was not only hired, but she also worked her way up to assistant manager.

That is when she almost made an unfortunate decision.

“I know with all of my previous jobs, when things get too good, I would quit,” Rojas said. “I would run and never turn back, and things were getting too good at Goodwill. The new store was opening, and they had this grand opening and all, and I just felt I didn’t deserve that, so I didn’t show up. So many managers and people were reaching out.”

She said the store didn’t give up on her, though, and rehired her.

“They didn’t give up on me,” she said. “My team members would not let me fail. I started all over again as a cashier, and because I worked so hard, I got my assistant manager position back and have been going strong for the longest time I’ve held a job now.”

Rojas said she also received trauma therapy while at Goodwill, which helped her get closer to forgiving herself.

She now has a relationship with her three adult children, is now a homeowner and now helps others get on the right path and stay there by sharing her story.

“From the management team to the business center, this is like a family here,” she said. “They assist with food and clothing and volunteer programs, too. There is so much to offer here, and I just want people to know I am living proof that things do get better. I have had many, many dark moments in my life, but I made it through, and I want to encourage people that it will be ok.”