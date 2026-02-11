Keystone School receives historic $3 million donation for transformation of campus building

SAN ANTONIO – Keystone School, a private institution located north of downtown, has acquired a $3 million donation, according to a news release.

The donation, provided by David and Lori Brown, is the largest amount in the school’s 78-year history, the release said.

“This gift is truly transformative,” said William Handmaker, head of school. “The Brown Family believes deeply in Keystone’s mission and in the power of education to shape thoughtful, engaged citizens.”

The school said it is close to reaching $10 million to transform a 1906 estate into modern classroom spaces while keeping the building’s character.

According to the school, the building will add 4,200 square feet of classroom space. It’s expected to be used as a visual arts space downstairs and math classes on the second floor.

“This gift sends a powerful message to our community,” said Ray Flores, the Keystone School board chair.

To honor the significant donation, the release said that the building will now be called “Brown Hall.”

