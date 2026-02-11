San Antonio ISD student council speak to community leaders in State of the District address

Breakfast is served as early as 7:30 a.m., depending on the school. According to SAISD, lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District hosted its State of the District on Tuesday morning to address research on certain topics.

A student-led advisory council, as well as Superintendent Dr. Jaime Aquino, addressed issues affecting the district.

Aquino said that the topics discussed included ways to better support teachers, as well as address the nationwide literacy crisis.

The audience of the address included SAISD educators and elected officials, such as Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones.

The students led the entire address for the second time, both as masters of ceremonies and as keynote speakers.

“They actually interviewed teachers and said, ‘What do you need?’ from the district and from the community to help you make your jobs more manageable and more rewarding, ” Aquino said.

KSAT had a chance to talk to some of the students who would be speaking.

“I’m really excited to network and talk in front of the mayor and the superintendent,” one said. “I think it’s gonna be great. I think it’s gonna be really fun.”

“I could be telling you all the great things that are happening,” Aquino added. “But it’s better to hear directly from the voices of our students.”

As a note, KSAT did ask SAISD to speak to Aquino or other district representatives about issues related to low enrollment, air conditioning and boiler issues, the closure of certain schools and what would be happening to previously approved bond money for those schools.

However, SAISD said they would only be commenting on the event.

