Texas A&M student Brianna Aguilera’s death ruled a suicide, Travis County Medical Examiner says

AUSTIN, Texas – WARNING: This story may contain information that is not suitable for all audiences and has themes of suicide and self-harm. Call 988 if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide.

The death of Brianna Aguilera, a 19-year-old Texas A&M University student from Laredo, has been ruled a suicide, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Friday.

Authorities said Aguilera died after falling from a high-rise apartment in West Campus near downtown Austin in the early morning hours of Nov. 29, 2025 — several hours after the conclusion of the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry football game at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

According to Austin police, witnesses heard Aguilera arguing on the phone with an out-of-town boyfriend. A bystander later heard a thud near the complex and called 911 after finding the teen on the ground. Officers said they found a suicide note and other evidence indicating self-harm amid their investigation into Aguilera’s death.

Last month, Aguilera’s family — along with Houston-area attorney Tony Buzbee and the San Antonio-based Gamez Law Firm — filed a lawsuit against the Austin Blacks Rugby Club and the UT Latin Economics and Business Association.

The suit alleges that the two organizations served alcohol to Aguilera, who was younger than 21. Even though the lawsuit states Aguilera was “noticeably intoxicated” at a tailgate at the rugby club’s facility, the suit accused the defendants of continuing to serve her alcohol.

In a Friday statement to KTBC-TV in Austin, Buzbee criticized the medical examiner’s office report, calling it “flawed.” He also described the Austin police investigation as “shoddy work.”

“The Austin Police Department’s ‘investigation’ fell woefully short,” Buzbee said, in part. “Brianna deserved better. Her family deserves better.”

On Feb. 3, Texas A&M honored Aguilera in its monthly Silver Taps ceremony alongside other Aggie students who have died recently.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT: