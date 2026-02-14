KSAT viewers share photos of Valentine’s Day rain, hail in San Antonio area

As fast-moving storm lines move in, several viewers have shared photos of rain and hail in and around the San Antonio area on Valentine’s Day.

SAN ANTONIO – As fast-moving storm lines move in, several viewers have shared photos of rain and hail in and around the San Antonio area on Valentine’s Day.

The KSAT Weather Authority Team expects rainfall amounts to be on the low side, with most locations picking up a quarter-inch or less.

Recommended Videos

>> Read the latest weather forecast

KSAT has received multiple reports of pea-sized hail and rainfall totals up to half an inch.

Here’s a look at some of the images and videos shared on KSAT Connect:

millie69 Northeast, thunderstorms and heavy rain 2 hours ago 0 Near East Side

SkyWatcher (Oscar) Hooray for the rain! We so needed it. 3 hours ago 0 Stone Oak

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.