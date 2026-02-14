Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
63º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

KSAT viewers share photos of Valentine’s Day rain, hail in San Antonio area

KSAT has received multiple reports of pea-sized hail and rainfall totals up to half an inch

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

As fast-moving storm lines move in, several viewers have shared photos of rain and hail in and around the San Antonio area on Valentine’s Day. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – As fast-moving storm lines move in, several viewers have shared photos of rain and hail in and around the San Antonio area on Valentine’s Day.

The KSAT Weather Authority Team expects rainfall amounts to be on the low side, with most locations picking up a quarter-inch or less.

Recommended Videos

>> Read the latest weather forecast

KSAT has received multiple reports of pea-sized hail and rainfall totals up to half an inch.

Here’s a look at some of the images and videos shared on KSAT Connect:

Pin media image
Melissa Cochran
0
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
millie69

Northeast, thunderstorms and heavy rain

0
Near East Side
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Hooray for the rain! We so needed it.

0
Stone Oak
Melissa Cochran
0
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
Small hail near Marion, about the size of my pinky nail.
Dale

Small hail near Marion, about the size of my pinky nail.

0
Marion

To submit a photo or video, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...