Medina County sheriff not required to release bodycam video showing fatal shooting of food influencer, AG’s office rules

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Body-worn camera footage in the deadly shooting of food influencer Michael Anthony Duarte may be withheld, according to the Texas Attorney General’s office.

The exemption was granted to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, citing that “release of the information would interfere with the detection, investigation, or prosecution of a crime.”

Food influencer Michael Anthony Duarte was shot twice by a deputy on Nov. 8, the sheriff’s office said, after he made multiple threats to “kill everyone.”

The deputy has not yet been identified. KSAT 12 News was one of several news outlets to request the bodycam footage be released.

Austin-based Bojorquez Law Firm filed the Medina County Sheriff’s Office’s request, according to documents obtained by KSAT, arguing it would compromise an ongoing “investigation” by the Texas Rangers and “a public citizen’s date of birth,” referring to the deputy.

Background

The deputy was dispatched to a rental property on Nov. 8 near the 1500 block of Houston Street in Castroville. A law enforcement source told KSAT that the deputy responded to the property for a mental health disturbance call.

When the deputy arrived to back up Castroville police officers on the property, she learned that a man, later identified as Duarte, made multiple threats to “kill everyone,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Duarte told the deputy, “I’m going to kill you,” as he charged toward the deputy. In response, the deputy shot Duarte twice, the sheriff’s office said.

He was taken to a San Antonio hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Duarte, whose social media handle was @foodwithbearhands, posted food and cooking videos that amassed more than 2.1 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

The law enforcement source also told KSAT that Duarte was in Medina County for the Texas Open Fire Meat Up, a barbecue festival scheduled for Nov. 8 in Hondo.

An Oct. 24 Instagram post from Texas Open Fire Meat Up appeared to confirm Duarte’s upcoming appearance at the festival.

Duarte wife’s, Jessica, paid tribute to her husband in a Nov. 13 post to his Instagram page.

“I’ve struggled with what to do since his passing so I’m doing what feels right and that’s sharing his stories. Whether they be about his content or Mike as my husband, daddy and friend to all,” Jessica Duarte posted, along with two photos. “I feel so touched and proud to know so many people that he has inspired over his time here on earth. I plan to keep his legacy going not only for him but his family.”

