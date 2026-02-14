Skip to main content
More than 100 couples kick off Valentine’s Day by getting married in downtown

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

More than 100 couples kicked off Valentine’s Day by tying the knot just after midnight on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 couples kicked off Valentine’s Day by tying the knot just after midnight on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse.

According to the county clerk, this year’s mass wedding marked the largest turnout yet, with 154 couples saying “I do” at midnight. A ceremony also took place at 10 a.m.

One last ceremony is planned for Valentine’s Day:

  • Noon: Wedding ceremony, and the United States Postal Service will unveil the 2026 Love Stamp

While the ceremonies are free, a $20 donation is suggested to benefit the Bexar County Family Justice Center.

