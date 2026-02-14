More than 100 couples kick off Valentine’s Day by getting married in downtown

More than 100 couples kicked off Valentine’s Day by tying the knot just after midnight on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse.

SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 couples kicked off Valentine’s Day by tying the knot just after midnight on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse.

According to the county clerk, this year’s mass wedding marked the largest turnout yet, with 154 couples saying “I do” at midnight. A ceremony also took place at 10 a.m.

Recommended Videos

One last ceremony is planned for Valentine’s Day:

Noon: Wedding ceremony, and the United States Postal Service will unveil the 2026 Love Stamp

While the ceremonies are free, a $20 donation is suggested to benefit the Bexar County Family Justice Center.

Read also: