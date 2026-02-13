Skip to main content
Local News

Tying the knot at the Bexar County Courthouse? Here’s how past years’ newlyweds rank

Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark will perform wedding ceremonies this weekend on courthouse’s steps

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Bexar County Courthouse. (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Planning to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day? Couples can get married for free at the Bexar County Courthouse.

Couples can gather on the courthouse’s steps ahead of the ceremonies, which begin at midnight. Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark will handle performance duties, according to a Main Plaza Conservancy news release.

Interested couples must have pre-registered with Bexar County and have applied for their marriage license before the event.

A Newlywed Block Party will be held by SA Local Market, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and running until 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

The lovebird-inspired market will feature live music, Valentine’s Day treats and more. Click here for more details.

Curious how many weddings have been performed in Bexar County in years past? See those numbers below.

  • 2025: 386 weddings
  • 2024: 346 weddings
  • 2023: 207 weddings
  • 2022: 92 weddings
  • 2021: Canceled
  • 2020: 320 weddings
  • 2019: 211 weddings

This story will be updated with 2026 numbers.

