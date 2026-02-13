Tying the knot at the Bexar County Courthouse? Here’s how past years’ newlyweds rank

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Planning to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day? Couples can get married for free at the Bexar County Courthouse.

Couples can gather on the courthouse’s steps ahead of the ceremonies, which begin at midnight. Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark will handle performance duties, according to a Main Plaza Conservancy news release.

Interested couples must have pre-registered with Bexar County and have applied for their marriage license before the event.

A Newlywed Block Party will be held by SA Local Market, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and running until 12:15 a.m. Saturday.

The lovebird-inspired market will feature live music, Valentine’s Day treats and more. Click here for more details.

Curious how many weddings have been performed in Bexar County in years past? See those numbers below.

2025: 386 weddings

2024: 346 weddings

2023: 207 weddings

2022: 92 weddings

2021: Canceled

2020: 320 weddings

2019: 211 weddings

This story will be updated with 2026 numbers.

