O’Connor High School students offer budget-friendly Valentine’s Day solutions

SAN ANTONIO – Students at the Agricultural Science and Technology Academy at O’Connor High School will be helping families on a budget celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The newly opened ASTA General Store will have special hours on Friday, Feb. 13, to help students take advantage of the Valentine’s Day holiday.

The general store helps support the program. All the items are made by students in the agricultural program, including welding, plant science and culinary arts.

Madeline Cepeda, an O’Connor High School junior, has taken her flower arrangement skills and is making some money on the side.

“I think the hardest part with making a bouquet is just trying to figure out where all the stems might go, especially if it’s trying to find a place for it with all the pre-existing stems. But it’s definitely a little bit of a hand workout,” she said.

Cepeda will be busy making flower arrangements to sell on Valentine’s Day. But the general store is open year-round from 4:30-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

On Friday, Cepeda will be open for special hours from 12 to 2:30 p.m.

