Local News

LIST: What’s open, closed on Presidents Day in San Antonio

Bexar County offices, USPS among facilities closed on Monday, Feb. 16

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

FILE - Close-Up Photography of American Flag (Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – In observance of Presidents Day, several San Antonio services and businesses will be closed.

Major grocery stores will remain open, while banks and some school districts will close.

Here’s a list of places that will be closed on Monday:

Closed

  • Banks will be closed on Presidents Day. Most ATMs and online services are still accessible.
  • Bexar County offices are closed on Presidents Day.
  • Most schools will be closed on Presidents Day or will be using the day as a staff development day.
  • San Antonio River Authority offices will be closed on Presidents Day. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 17.
  • Texas Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closed on Presidents Day.
  • United States Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail services on Monday, Feb. 16. Regular mail delivery and retail services will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 17.

Open

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

