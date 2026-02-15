LIST: What’s open, closed on Presidents Day in San Antonio
Bexar County offices, USPS among facilities closed on Monday, Feb. 16
SAN ANTONIO – In observance of Presidents Day, several San Antonio services and businesses will be closed.
Major grocery stores will remain open, while banks and some school districts will close.
Here’s a list of places that will be closed on Monday:
Closed
Banks will be closed on Presidents Day. Most ATMs and online services are still accessible.
Most schools will be closed on Presidents Day or will be using the day as a staff development day.
United States Postal Service facilities will be closed for retail services on Monday, Feb. 16. Regular mail delivery and retail services will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 17.
Open
