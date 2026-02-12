Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades

SAN ANTONIO – A new exhibit at the Culture Commons Gallery spotlights 23 San Antonio artists — both living and deceased — in a collection that organizers said reflects the evolution of the city’s art scene dating back 50 years.

The gallery, called “Built on Legacy: Artists of San Antonio,” will be open to the public starting Thursday.

“I think this exhibition is going to speak to so many of us because it’s important to recognize where we came from to understand where we’re going,” said Krystal Jones, director of the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture.

The exhibit pairs works by artists who have died with pieces from more experienced artists and younger creators who are building on that legacy, Jones said.

Artist Joe Lopez said being included in the show is especially meaningful to him as he approaches his 81st birthday.

“This means a lot,” Lopez said. “I’ve been around for a long time, and it (hasn’t) been easy. So, being accepted and included in this show, to me, it’s a great honor.”

Lopez said he hopes the public can experience the exhibit after the surrounding artists inspired him.

“I’ve come a long way, and I’m proud of it,” Lopez said. “And, I hope a lot of people come by and look at it.”

The department said a free opening ceremony from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Culture Commons Gallery at 115 Plaza de Armas, which is located near Dolorosa Street.

The selected art will be on display through Jan. 15, 2027.

More Things To Do coverage on KSAT: