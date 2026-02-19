Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old last seen in far west Bexar County

Antonio Segovia Gomez was last seen at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the 4800 block of Vogesite Path.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 89-year-old man last seen in far west Bexar County.

Antonio Segovia Gomez was last seen at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 18, in the 4800 block of Vogesite Path. He is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Segovia Gomez may be traveling in a silver 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with Texas license plate RDH8912. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

Segovia Gomez is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He has brown eyes, gray hair and was last seen wearing glasses.

He may be traveling in a silver 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with a white and orange Eagle Pass High School sticker on the rear window. The Nissan has Texas license plate RDH8912.

Anyone with information on Segovia Gomez‘s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-4630 or call 911.