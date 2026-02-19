TxDOT: Repairs on I-35 NB lanes complete near downtown; work on southbound lanes begins Saturday

Beginning Feb. 21, TxDOT said the lower level of I-35 southbound will be closed from I-37 to I-10 for one month to allow for the completion of bridge joint repairs.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the completion of repairs on one side of a busy San Antonio interstate Thursday afternoon. Its plan to fix the other side of the interstate is set to begin this weekend.

According to the agency, repair work on the lower level of Interstate 35’s southbound lanes between Interstate 37 and Interstate 10 near downtown San Antonio will start Saturday.

Pending potential weather delays, crews will work on those lanes for “one month” or through “mid-March,” the agency said.

TxDOT said work on Interstate 35 northbound’s lower level lanes between I-10 and I-37 is now complete. Those lanes have been closed since Feb. 6.

The lower-level northbound lanes are set to reopen Friday, a previous agency news release stated.

According to TxDOT, the full I-35/I-10 downtown repair project is expected to be completed later this year.

