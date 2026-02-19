TxDOT: Repairs on I-35 NB lanes complete near downtown; work on southbound lanes begins Saturday The lower-level lanes of I-35 SB will be closed for ‘one month,’ the agency says Beginning Feb. 21, TxDOT said the lower level of I-35 southbound will be closed from I-37 to I-10 for one month to allow for the completion of bridge joint repairs. (Texas Department of Transportation) SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the completion of repairs on one side of a busy San Antonio interstate Thursday afternoon. Its plan to fix the other side of the interstate is set to begin this weekend.
According to the agency, repair work on the lower level of Interstate 35’s southbound lanes between Interstate 37 and Interstate 10 near downtown San Antonio will start Saturday.
Pending potential weather delays, crews will work on those lanes for “one month” or through “mid-March,” the agency said.
TxDOT said work on Interstate 35 northbound’s lower level lanes between I-10 and I-37 is now complete. Those lanes have been closed since Feb. 6.
The lower-level northbound lanes
are set to reopen Friday, a previous agency news release stated.
According to TxDOT, the full I-35/I-10 downtown repair project is expected to be completed later this year.
More recent coverage of this story on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Nate Kotisso headshot
Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.
How messaging, emergency preparedness have changed 5 years after 2021 winter storm ▶ 2:36 How messaging, emergency preparedness have changed 5 years after 2021 winter storm Jefferson HS teacher looks to introduce fencing to engage students, prevent trouble ▶ 1:47 Jefferson HS teacher looks to introduce fencing to engage students, prevent trouble After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs ▶ 0:32 After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings ▶ 1:05 Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings Sakai, Nirenberg tout experience in faceoff for Bexar County Judge ▶ 0:45 Sakai, Nirenberg tout experience in faceoff for Bexar County Judge What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar ▶ 0:41 What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest ▶ 1:53 San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest WATCH: Truck flies into Oregon home ▶ 0:17 WATCH: Truck flies into Oregon home ‘It looked like he got hit by a car’: Helotes dog returns home with mysterious injuries ▶ 0:58 ‘It looked like he got hit by a car’: Helotes dog returns home with mysterious injuries Judson ISD board votes to close Judson Middle School amid $37 million deficit ▶ 1:23 Judson ISD board votes to close Judson Middle School amid $37 million deficit VIA employee union ‘not on board’ with free bus fare push ▶ 1:07 VIA employee union ‘not on board’ with free bus fare push Verbal altercation between Judson ISD trustee and board president over Open Meetings Act ▶ 2:54 Verbal altercation between Judson ISD trustee and board president over Open Meetings Act Judson ISD student shares frustration over potential Franz Elem. closure ▶ 1:23 Judson ISD student shares frustration over potential Franz Elem. closure Headstone unveiled for Savanah Soto and her unborn baby ▶ 1:17 Headstone unveiled for Savanah Soto and her unborn baby FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio ▶ 1:45 FIVE YEARS AGO: A look back at the historic February 2021 winter storm in San Antonio Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team ▶ 1:32 Spurs Jackals fan group fuels father-son bond, appreciation for team San Antonio surgeon shares his heart attack survival story, encourages others to prioritize health ▶ 1:38 San Antonio surgeon shares his heart attack survival story, encourages others to prioritize health Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives ▶ 1:58 Developer pays City of San Antonio $3.3 million to clear land where endangered species lives 4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school ▶ 0:50 4 in 5 Texas Education Freedom Account applicants plan on attending private school Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash ▶ 1:36 Marbach Road safety upgrades planned months after student killed in crash Get a loook at the 2026 Rodeo fairground food!😋 ▶ 1:15 Get a loook at the 2026 Rodeo fairground food!😋 Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups ▶ 1:33 Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups VALENTINE'S FORECAST: Storms are likely around San Antonio ▶ 2:50 VALENTINE'S FORECAST: Storms are likely around San Antonio Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades ▶ 1:01 Downtown exhibit traces San Antonio’s art scene across five decades SCAM ALERT: Watch out for romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day ▶ 1:28 SCAM ALERT: Watch out for romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day Previous photo Next photo