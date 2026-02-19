Skip to main content
Local News

TxDOT: Repairs on I-35 NB lanes complete near downtown; work on southbound lanes begins Saturday

The lower-level lanes of I-35 SB will be closed for ‘one month,’ the agency says

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Beginning Feb. 21, TxDOT said the lower level of I-35 southbound will be closed from I-37 to I-10 for one month to allow for the completion of bridge joint repairs. (Texas Department of Transportation)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the completion of repairs on one side of a busy San Antonio interstate Thursday afternoon. Its plan to fix the other side of the interstate is set to begin this weekend.

According to the agency, repair work on the lower level of Interstate 35’s southbound lanes between Interstate 37 and Interstate 10 near downtown San Antonio will start Saturday.

Pending potential weather delays, crews will work on those lanes for “one month” or through “mid-March,” the agency said.

TxDOT said work on Interstate 35 northbound’s lower level lanes between I-10 and I-37 is now complete. Those lanes have been closed since Feb. 6.

The lower-level northbound lanes are set to reopen Friday, a previous agency news release stated.

According to TxDOT, the full I-35/I-10 downtown repair project is expected to be completed later this year.

