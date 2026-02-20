Harlandale High School placed on lockdown, school district says

SAN ANTONIO – Harlandale High School was placed on lockdown Friday, according to the Harlandale Independent School District.

The district said it was done as a “precaution,” as law enforcement responded to a report received by police.

Students and staff are safe, the district said, and law enforcement is on campus reviewing the situation.

A parent at the scene told KSAT that students were being let out in groups. No students were in front of the building, as of 5 p.m. Friday.

At 3:21 p.m. Friday, the San Antonio Police Department received a report about a “suspicious person with gun” in the 100 block of East Gerald Avenue.

Harlandale High School is located at 114 E. Gerald Ave. on the South Side.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

