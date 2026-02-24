DPS issues alert for 10-year-old boy last seen on Northwest Side

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a missing endangering alert for 10-year-old Josiah Wilkinson.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a missing endangered alert for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on the Northwest Side Monday night.

Authorities say Josiah Wilkinson was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 800 block of St. Cloud, near West Woodlawn Avenue.

Wilkinson, who has an intellectual disability, was seen wearing a red sweater, black pants, and white shoes.

Additionally, he’s 4 feet 3 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes, and weighs 90 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re advised to call San Antonio Police at 210-207-7660.