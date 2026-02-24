DPS issues alert for 10-year-old boy last seen on Northwest Side
DPS said Josiah Wilkinson, who has an intellectual disability, was last seen in the 800 block of St. Cloud on Monday evening
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a missing endangered alert for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on the Northwest Side Monday night.
Authorities say Josiah Wilkinson was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 800 block of St. Cloud, near West Woodlawn Avenue.
Wilkinson, who has an intellectual disability, was seen wearing a red sweater, black pants, and white shoes.
Additionally, he’s 4 feet 3 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes, and weighs 90 pounds.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re advised to call San Antonio Police at 210-207-7660.
