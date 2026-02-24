Skip to main content
Local News

First public AI hub launches at UT San Antonio

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the first of its kind in the nation: San Antonio is now home to an artificial intelligence computing hub that is inspired by the brain.

The neuromorphic computing hub is located at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Instead of running nonstop like conventional computers, the artificial intelligence program at UT San Antonio said the computer will activate only when new information appears, which is similar to how human neurons work.

Officials in the program said this will allow AI to run smarter, faster and use energy more efficiently.

