Local News

Selma’s new public safety training facility aims to serve regional firefighters

Funded by a $9 million bond with no tax increase expected, the city hopes to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony in six months

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Rick Medina, Video Editor

SELMA, Texas – Selma Firefighters will no longer have to practice drills in the City Hall parking lot or drive an hour to the nearest facility. In about six months, the city hopes to hold the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new public safety training facility.

Phase one of the three-part project will include the access drives, utilities, and burn tower for firefighters.

The project was approved by the city council in 2022 as part of a $9 million Certificate of Obligation Bond. It also included other projects, such as a new fire truck and road improvements. The training facility portion cost about $2.5 million.

Selma Fire Chief Kyle McAfee said this will be a great asset to the surrounding communities, not just Selma.

Right now, most municipalities need to drive to South San Antonio or Guadalupe County for their training, which takes anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour.

“Ultimately, we would love to be able to make this kind of a regional asset that we will certainly invite our regional partners to train with us,” McAfee said. “Maybe lease it out and get a little bit of money back that we’re spending on it.”

Phases two and three of the project, which will include an indoor shooting range for police and a driving course, are not yet funded.

The Selma Fire Department has 27 firefighters.

The project will not raise taxes.

McAfee said the city benefits from a strong commercial presence, with approximately 70% of its budget coming from sales taxes and 30% from property taxes.

