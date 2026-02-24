Sharp increase of early voting reported in Bexar County, elections department says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – According to the Bexar County Elections Department, this year’s early voters countywide are outpacing figures from the last midterm primaries.

Through the first five days of early voting — Feb. 17-21 — 70,912 voters casted their ballots in Bexar County.

The elections department said the 2026 numbers thus far represents more than twice as many early votes compared to early voting’s first five days of midterm primaries in 2022 (33,936).

“Voters are showing up, and they are not slowing down,” Bexar County Elections Administrator Michele Carew said in a news release. “Our goal is for every voter to feel confident that their vote is safe and secure.”

The county also reinforced guidance for residents who would like to vote by mail.

While the last day to apply for a ballot by mail was Feb. 20, mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on March 3 if the envelope is not postmarked. Ballots with a carrier envelope postmarked by 5 p.m. on Election Day must be received by 5 p.m. March 4 at the election office.

The county shared the following in a news release to help voters get their mail-in ballots on time after a change to postmarks late last year:

“USPS postmarks may now show the date your mail reaches a regional sorting facility, not the date you dropped it off at your local post office or mailbox. This means the postmark date could be later than the day you mailed it. This may affect any mail that must be ‘postmarked by’ a specific date.”

For more information about voting by mail in Bexar County, click here.

Early voting lasts through Feb. 27. Election Day is March 3.

