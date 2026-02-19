GOP Senate candidates in heated primary battle to represent Texas as Trump declines endorsement

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Senate seat for Texas is the most highly contested in this year’s Republican primary, and one of the state’s biggest showdowns in recent memory.

Four-term incumbent Sen. John Cornyn is defending his seat against three-term Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and two-term U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt.

Early voting began Tuesday, and all three candidates are marketing themselves as the best-equipped to defeat strong Democratic challengers, as the party seeks to maintain its three-seat majority.

During a campaign rally Tuesday at The Barn Door, Cornyn pitched himself as the candidate to keep the Republican Party strong.

“This should be about what we’ve all worked so hard for, for decades, to build a Republican Party in our state,” Cornyn said. “All of that is on the ballot and at risk.”

Cornyn spent time during the rally backing border patrol agents and their work. When asked by KSAT about the economy, Cornyn said it is making a turnaround.

Cornyn also took shots at Paxton, arguing he would not be able to secure a win in the general election.

During a rally in North Texas on Tuesday, Paxton positioned himself as an outsider who more closely represents the Texas Republican voter.

“I am you. I’ve been you. I’ve worked among you,” Paxtoon said in Allen, Texas. “I believe in what you believe in, and I will represent what you represent, and I will fight for you.”

Paxton also took shots at Cornyn, calling him a career politician who should not be running for a fifth term.

Paxton’s main campaign promises include taking a “sledgehammer to the D.C. establishment” and securing the border.

Hunt is offering himself as a younger alternative, more in line with the concerns of families and their children.

“Isn’t it time we had leaders who don’t treat the United States Senate like a retirement community, but who actually have to live with the consequences of their votes?” Hunt said in a statement Wednesday to KSAT.

Hunt’s campaign promises include securing the border and making life more affordable for Texas families.

While all three candidates tied themselves tightly to Donald Trump and his record, the president said he is holding off on endorsing any of the candidates.

“I just haven’t made a decision on that race yet. It’s got a ways to go,” Trump said Monday. “I like all three of them, actually. Those are the toughest races. They’ve all supported me. I support all three.”

Multiple candidates said they expect the race not to be decided on March 3, and compete in a runoff this May.

Read more midterm election coverage on KSAT: