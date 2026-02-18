Busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County for early voting period of March 3 primary election

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

More than 12,000 Bexar County residents have voted early for the March 3 primary election so far, according to the Bexar County elections office.

Between Tuesday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 27, voters can cast their ballots at 50 different locations.

Offices for election include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commissioner, land commissioner, state supreme court judges and others.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

According to the Bexar County Elections Department, 12,039 people have cast a ballot through the first day of early voting.

Busiest polling locations so far

Brookhollow Branch Library: 587 Semmes Branch Library: 579 Great Northwest Branch Library: 513 Encino Branch Library: 513 Maverick Branch Library: 504 Tobin Branch Library at Oakwell: 463 Cody Branch Library: 463 Wonderland Mall of the Americas: 430 Lion’s Field Adult and Senior Center: 424 Igo Branch Library: 423

Slowest polling locations so far

Collins Garden Branch Library: 2 Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 20 Macedonia Baptist Church: 38 St. Phillips College: 40 Palo Alto College: 47 Mission Del Lago: 49 St. Hedwig City Hall: 49 Claude Black Community Center: 55 Somerset City Hall: 61 Our Lady of the Lake University: 66

