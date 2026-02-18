Skip to main content
Local News

Busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County for early voting period of March 3 primary election

Early voting takes place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 27

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

(AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

BEXA COUNTY, TexasKeep up with election news on the Vote 2026 page. Learn more about the ballots and information on where to vote here.

More than 12,000 Bexar County residents have voted early for the March 3 primary election so far, according to the Bexar County elections office.

Between Tuesday, Feb. 17, and Friday, Feb. 27, voters can cast their ballots at 50 different locations.

>> Here’s how, where to vote early in Bexar County for the 2026 Texas primary election

Offices for election include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commissioner, land commissioner, state supreme court judges and others.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

According to the Bexar County Elections Department, 12,039 people have cast a ballot through the first day of early voting.

Busiest polling locations so far

  1. Brookhollow Branch Library: 587
  2. Semmes Branch Library: 579
  3. Great Northwest Branch Library: 513
  4. Encino Branch Library: 513
  5. Maverick Branch Library: 504
  6. Tobin Branch Library at Oakwell: 463
  7. Cody Branch Library: 463
  8. Wonderland Mall of the Americas: 430
  9. Lion’s Field Adult and Senior Center: 424
  10. Igo Branch Library: 423

Slowest polling locations so far

  1. Collins Garden Branch Library: 2
  2. Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 20
  3. Macedonia Baptist Church: 38
  4. St. Phillips College: 40
  5. Palo Alto College: 47
  6. Mission Del Lago: 49
  7. St. Hedwig City Hall: 49
  8. Claude Black Community Center: 55
  9. Somerset City Hall: 61
  10. Our Lady of the Lake University: 66

