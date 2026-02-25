SAFD: South Side house fire started after domestic dispute, may have caused separate grass fire No injuries were reported Firefighters responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East Hafer Avenue. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating a fire on the South Side they believe was started after a domestic dispute.
Firefighters responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East Hafer Avenue.
SAFD said it is unclear who started the fire. An SAFD spokesperson said the “cause is suspicious” and arson investigators are looking into it.
A small grass fire was also reported nearby along the San Antonio River. According to SAFD, investigators believe an ember from the house fire may have started the grass fire.
No injuries were reported, SAFD said, and both fires are out.
The back of the home sustained the most damage, SAFD said.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Adam B. Higgins headshot Waymo’s driverless cars begin limited service in San Antonio for invited riders ▶ 1:44 Waymo’s driverless cars begin limited service in San Antonio for invited riders San Antonio mayor issues public apology over ‘verbally abusive’ incident ▶ 1:06 San Antonio mayor issues public apology over ‘verbally abusive’ incident Selma’s new public safety training facility aims to serve regional firefighters ▶ 1:04 Selma’s new public safety training facility aims to serve regional firefighters University Health partners with Bexar County for month-long colon cancer awareness event ▶ 0:49 University Health partners with Bexar County for month-long colon cancer awareness event District 2 Conceptual Master Plan calls for improvements to city park, 2 new senior facilities ▶ 1:10 District 2 Conceptual Master Plan calls for improvements to city park, 2 new senior facilities 3.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnes County, USGS says ▶ 0:49 3.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnes County, USGS says New city department seeks greater accountability on construction timeline, budgets ▶ 1:51 New city department seeks greater accountability on construction timeline, budgets Here's how much you can expect to pay for a World Cup ticket ▶ 1:44 Here's how much you can expect to pay for a World Cup ticket San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show ▶ 0:50 San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools ▶ 1:31 Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue ▶ 0:39 Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away ▶ 0:49 Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away Judge rules Paxton lacked authority to sue Bexar County over legal aid for immigrants ▶ 1:33 Judge rules Paxton lacked authority to sue Bexar County over legal aid for immigrants 30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout ▶ 0:47 30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout ‘It was intentional’: San Antonio owner demands answers after his dog was shot in neighborhood ▶ 1:47 ‘It was intentional’: San Antonio owner demands answers after his dog was shot in neighborhood Proposed high-voltage power line sparks pushback across Texas Hill Country ▶ 1:44 Proposed high-voltage power line sparks pushback across Texas Hill Country ‘We should be hunting these evil demons down’: Man accused of threatening San Antonio Mayor Jones ▶ 0:36 ‘We should be hunting these evil demons down’: Man accused of threatening San Antonio Mayor Jones How messaging, emergency preparedness have changed 5 years after 2021 winter storm ▶ 2:36 How messaging, emergency preparedness have changed 5 years after 2021 winter storm Jefferson HS teacher looks to introduce fencing to engage students, prevent trouble ▶ 1:47 Jefferson HS teacher looks to introduce fencing to engage students, prevent trouble After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs ▶ 0:32 After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings ▶ 1:05 Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings Sakai, Nirenberg tout experience in faceoff for Bexar County Judge ▶ 0:45 Sakai, Nirenberg tout experience in faceoff for Bexar County Judge What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar ▶ 0:41 What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest ▶ 1:53 San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest WATCH: Truck flies into Oregon home ▶ 0:17 WATCH: Truck flies into Oregon home Previous photo Next photo