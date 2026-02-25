Skip to main content
Local News

SAFD: South Side house fire started after domestic dispute, may have caused separate grass fire

No injuries were reported

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Firefighters responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East Hafer Avenue. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating a fire on the South Side they believe was started after a domestic dispute.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. in the 300 block of East Hafer Avenue.

SAFD said it is unclear who started the fire. An SAFD spokesperson said the “cause is suspicious” and arson investigators are looking into it.

A small grass fire was also reported nearby along the San Antonio River. According to SAFD, investigators believe an ember from the house fire may have started the grass fire.

No injuries were reported, SAFD said, and both fires are out.

The back of the home sustained the most damage, SAFD said.

