Firefighter injured while responding to Northwest Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A firefighter was injured while responding to a fire on the Northwest Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD responded to the fire around 5:10 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of Prue Road.

The firefighter was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SAFD said.

SAFD believes the fire started in a vacant structure that has been neglected. There are four structures on the property, and all are believed to be abandoned.

SAFD said they have responded to previous fires on the property before.

No people were on the property, according to SAFD, and the house is expected to be a total loss.

