Donald Trump to visit Port of Corpus Christi as locals seek spotlight on energy exports, water crisis

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Texas’ Coastal Bend is about to take center stage as President Donald Trump is expected to visit the Port of Corpus Christi on Friday.

The port is a major gateway for U.S. energy exports. Trump’s Texas trip comes just days after his State of the Union address.

Al Arreola Jr., the president and CEO of the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, said he’s expecting this visit to spotlight economic activity in Nueces County.

“Any time a seated president comes to visit your community, that puts a spotlight on what’s happening,” Arreola said. “What happens here in Corpus Cristi really does affect commerce, not only in Texas, but again, the world.”

Arreola said he’s also hoping local water needs will be addressed.

“That’s a big need for us in the community,” Arreola said. “We hope that those kinds of conversations are going to happen while the president’s here.”

Sarah Tindall, the chief operating officer of the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation, said she hopes industrial demand and infrastructure are a part of the discussion.

“Infrastructure is always the pillar of good economic development,” Tindall said. “We’re hoping that we can talk a little bit about our water concerns ... if (the president) has some ideas on ways that we could partner with the folks up in Washington, D.C., to get those projects moving even faster than they are now, then that would be spectacular.”

Less than a week out from the midterm primaries, it’s possible Trump could speak about his Texas endorsements.

KSAT will have live coverage of the visit on Friday from Good Morning San Antonio through the Nightbeat.

Read also: