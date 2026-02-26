Gov. Abbott visits Bexar County on three-city tour ahead of March primary Abbott and entourage of Republican candidates visited Texas Pride BBQ on Thursday morning ADKINS, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott visited Bexar County as part of a three-city stop to encourage voters visit the polls ahead of the March primary election.
Part of an event called “Let’s Roll Get-Out-the-Vote,” Governor Greg Abbott and an entourage of other Republican candidates across various state races visited Texas Pride BBQ in Adkins, Texas, on Thursday morning.
Joining the governor on the Bexar County stop were Acting State Comptroller Kelly Hancock, candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Nate Sheets, candidate for Senate District 19 Marcus Cardenas, and candidate for House District 118 Jorge Borrego.
Later Thursday, the group will visit Andrews and El Paso, Texas.
Early voting in Bexar County for the March 3 primary runs through Friday, Feb. 27.
About the Authors Devan Karp headshot
Devan Karp is a GMSA reporter.
Originally from Houston, Devan fell in love with local journalism after Hurricane Harvey inundated his community and reporters from around the state came to help.
He earned a Bachelor's degree in Communication from Trinity University.
Devan's thrilled to be back in San Antonio covering the people, culture and news.
Alexis Montalbo headshot
Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.
