Gov. Abbott visits Bexar County on three-city tour ahead of March primary

ADKINS, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott visited Bexar County as part of a three-city stop to encourage voters visit the polls ahead of the March primary election.

Part of an event called “Let’s Roll Get-Out-the-Vote,” Governor Greg Abbott and an entourage of other Republican candidates across various state races visited Texas Pride BBQ in Adkins, Texas, on Thursday morning.

Joining the governor on the Bexar County stop were Acting State Comptroller Kelly Hancock, candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Nate Sheets, candidate for Senate District 19 Marcus Cardenas, and candidate for House District 118 Jorge Borrego.

Later Thursday, the group will visit Andrews and El Paso, Texas.

Early voting in Bexar County for the March 3 primary runs through Friday, Feb. 27.

