Report shows friendliest neighborhoods in San Antonio
Nextdoor’s 2026 friendliness scores based on ‘positive community interactions’
SAN ANTONIO – How friendly are your neighbors?
A new ranking from neighborhood app Nextdoor highlighted parts of San Antonio where residents are the “most engaged, supportive and welcoming.”
The top 10 communities are:
Heritage
Mission Del Lago
Northwest Crossing
Villages of Westcreek
Timberwood Park
Dellview
Collins Gardens
Lorence Creek
Highland Park
Bridgewood
Nextdoor’s 2026 friendliness scores are based on the number of “positive community interactions” on its app, according to a news release.
Communities that showed high levels of neighbor-to-neighbor support on the app, including offering recommendations and posting free items and welcome posts, were ranked higher.
For the full list of friendliest neighborhoods, click here.
