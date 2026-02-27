Report shows friendliest neighborhoods in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – How friendly are your neighbors?

A new ranking from neighborhood app Nextdoor highlighted parts of San Antonio where residents are the “most engaged, supportive and welcoming.”

The top 10 communities are:

Heritage

Mission Del Lago

Northwest Crossing

Villages of Westcreek

Timberwood Park

Dellview

Collins Gardens

Lorence Creek

Highland Park

Bridgewood

Nextdoor’s 2026 friendliness scores are based on the number of “positive community interactions” on its app, according to a news release.

Communities that showed high levels of neighbor-to-neighbor support on the app, including offering recommendations and posting free items and welcome posts, were ranked higher.

For the full list of friendliest neighborhoods, click here.

