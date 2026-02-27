Skip to main content
Local News

Report shows friendliest neighborhoods in San Antonio

Nextdoor’s 2026 friendliness scores based on ‘positive community interactions’

KSAT DIGITAL STAFF

San Antonio skyline. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – How friendly are your neighbors?

A new ranking from neighborhood app Nextdoor highlighted parts of San Antonio where residents are the “most engaged, supportive and welcoming.”

The top 10 communities are:

  • Heritage
  • Mission Del Lago
  • Northwest Crossing
  • Villages of Westcreek
  • Timberwood Park
  • Dellview
  • Collins Gardens
  • Lorence Creek
  • Highland Park
  • Bridgewood

Nextdoor’s 2026 friendliness scores are based on the number of “positive community interactions” on its app, according to a news release.

Communities that showed high levels of neighbor-to-neighbor support on the app, including offering recommendations and posting free items and welcome posts, were ranked higher.

For the full list of friendliest neighborhoods, click here.

