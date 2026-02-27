Seguin lands $30M in grants to keep up with growth

SEGUIN, Texas – City leaders say about seven people move to Seguin each day — and building now could prevent future congestion “heartburn.”

City officials call Seguin one of the fastest-growing places in the country.

“The 29th fastest-growing city in the entire United States,” City Manager of Seguin Steve Parker said.

Engineers point to where Seguin sits in the state’s major growth corridor.

“Texas Triangle, and it’s this area of Texas that we’re all experiencing a big boom,” Melissa Reynolds, engineer with the City of Seguin, said. “Seguin’s right smack dab in the middle of it.”

There is no doubt Seguin is growing. In 2020, the population was 29,433. By 2025, it rose to 40,728 — and you can see the change along major roadways across the city.

Leaders say the boom is tied to both jobs and housing expansion.

“We’ve added probably 2,500 new jobs just in the last five years here,” Parker said. “And, looking ahead, there are almost 18,000 units that are planned in our community.”

For new residents like Adriana Santos, affordability and quality of life are big factors.

“I love it. It’s a small-town feeling,” Santos said.

Santos said making the move also made financial sense.

“The taxes were a lot less here and just more affordable,” Santos said. “I was able to afford a bigger home out here for the price that they were offering me.”

City leaders say that mix — location, affordability and a small-town feel — is fueling the growth.

But with more people comes more pressure on infrastructure, like traffic and congestion.

Pete Silvius, who leads nonprofit Community Cycle Seguin, focused on biking and walkability, said congestion is already noticeable.

“You probably noticed on your way into town, that there are little traffic jams, even within a small town like Seguin,” Silvius said.

From daily lines at popular restaurants to backups on local roads, the city said it’s why Seguin pursued federal grant funding now — to widen key corridors and add shared pathways before the growth intensifies.

“If you don’t get these infrastructure projects done before that growth really gets here, you know, it’s going to cause a lot of heartburn for our residents,” Parker said.

Seguin was recently awarded $30 million for new road projects and shared pathways. City leaders also say Seguin has received a total of $120 million in federal funding for infrastructure projects since 2017.

One of the major road projects will significantly widen a key connection across town.

“It’s a 3 mile straight shot from 46 all the way to 123,” Reynolds said. “Both roads are going to go from what’s essentially a county road of about 18 feet wide to an arterial section with four to five lanes.”

Silvius said including sidewalks and shared-use paths alongside roadway expansion matters.

“I’m just so energized by the decisions that have been made in Seguin to include sidewalk infrastructure and shared youth paths as part of the design as we build these new roads,” Silvius said.

