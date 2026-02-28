Colon cancer rates are on the rise for younger adults, Bexar County commissioner leads push for early screening

SAN ANTONIO – Colon cancer is increasingly striking younger adults, and local leaders are urging Bexar County residents to get screened earlier and more often.

By the end of the decade, colon cancer is projected to become the leading cause of cancer-related death for people younger than 60. The growing threat prompted national experts in 2021 to lower the recommended age for routine colorectal cancer screening from 50 to 45.

Bexar County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores was diagnosed with colon cancer in late 2024 despite being active and vegan and having no known family history. After struggling to find local information and resources, she is now partnering with University Health to launch a monthlong Colon Cancer Awareness campaign in March.

“I have said publicly that I did not choose colon cancer, but God has entrusted me with it,” Clay-Flores said. “So, I feel a responsibility to make sure the community knows the preventative age is 45, but if you have a family history of colon cancer, you really need to start talking with your doctor about a colonoscopy.”

Throughout March, University Health and Clay-Flores’ office will host sporting events, health clinics and other activities to highlight risk factors, symptoms and screening options.

National Wear Blue Day is March 6, and the commissioner is encouraging residents and businesses to post on social media with the hashtag #BexarCountyLitBlue and light buildings and homes blue.

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths overall and the leading cause of cancer deaths in people under 50, Clay-Flores said.

Physicians say lifestyle and environmental changes, including increased consumption of processed foods and red meat, higher stress, poor sleep, obesity, and tobacco and alcohol use are among suspected contributors.

Symptoms can be subtle and mistaken for other conditions. They can include bloody stool, changes in bowel habits that last more than a few days, recurring diarrhea or constipation, unexplained fatigue, iron-deficiency anemia, persistent bloating or a feeling of fullness, thinner-than-usual stools and unexplained weight loss.

The message from doctors: Despite its dangers, colon cancer is highly preventable and often curable when caught early.

“Colon cancer screening is a little bit intimidating, but it’s quite simple. You can arrange a colonoscopy with your primary care office,” said Dr. Sandeep Patel, University Health’s chief of gastroenterology. “The whole goal of a colonoscopy is to identify polyps or precancerous lesions and remove it.”

In addition to colonoscopies, primary care providers can offer at-home options such as fecal immunochemical tests and stool DNA tests. Abnormal results typically lead to a follow-up colonoscopy, which remains the most effective way to find and remove precancerous growths before they become cancer.

Health officials urge anyone 45 or older, and younger adults with symptoms or a family history of colon cancer, to contact a primary care provider to discuss screening.

